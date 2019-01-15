Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Signs with Eagles
Pumphrey signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.
Pumphrey, a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017, signed with Philadelphia's practice squad in October after spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will have another opportunity to make final roster cuts in the leadup to the 2019 campaign.
