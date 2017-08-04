Pumphrey (hamstring) still wasn't back at practice Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News reports.

Absent for a fourth straight day, Pumphrey is in danger of missing Thursday's preseason opener against Green Bay. He was mixing in with the first-team offense prior to injuring his hamstring, serving as a pass-catching threat both out of the backfield and from the slot. While perhaps viewed as more of a long-term replacement for Darren Sproles than a likely Week 1 contributor, Pumphrey did seem to be pushing for an immediate role in the offense before he got hurt.