Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Struggling to earn role
Pumphrey has been struggling at practice, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports.
There was some talk about Pumphrey entering Week 1 with a significant role when he got snaps with the first-team offense during the offseason program and into the first few days of training camp. It increasingly seems the rookie is merely being groomed as the successor to Darren Sproles, with Pumphrey's 2017 involvement largely dependent on his mentor's ability to stay healthy. Given that he won't contribute on special teams unless he wins a return job, Pumphrey could be a gameday inactive to start the season. Philadelphia might also stash him on injured reserve, though he seems to be healthy at the moment.
