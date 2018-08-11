Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Suffers lower body injury
Pumphrey left Saturday's practice with a lower body injury and will not return, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The specifics of Pumphrey's injury are yet to be released, so it's hard to say how severe it may be at this time. Pumphrey, who is competing for a depth role in the Eagles' backfield, was already held out of the team's first preseason game, and missing a second due to injury could severely hurt his chances of making the final roster.
