Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: To return this weekend
Pumphrey (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this weekend, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Pumphrey indicated he is back to "100 percent" health, but that remains to be seen. However, assuming any setbacks he plans on returning to practice once the Eagles return from their exhibition game against the Browns. The 23-year-old is competing against Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams (foot) for the No. 4 running back role should the Eagles carry that many.
