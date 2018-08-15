Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Unlikely to play Thursday
Pumphrey (lower body) is not expected to participate in Thursday's exhibition game against the Patriots, Les Bowen of Philly.com reports.
Pumphrey left Saturday's practice with a lower body injury and has been held out since. The severity of this issue is unknown at this time, but he is not expected to suit up for Week 2 of the preseason. With several running backs ahead of him on the depth chart a quick return would be advantageous for his chances of earning a spot on the final roster.
More News
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Suffers lower body injury•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out for Thursday's preseason game•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Looks much improved•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Not assured of roster spot•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Fully recovered from torn hamstring•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Won't return this year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...