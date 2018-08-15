Pumphrey (lower body) is not expected to participate in Thursday's exhibition game against the Patriots, Les Bowen of Philly.com reports.

Pumphrey left Saturday's practice with a lower body injury and has been held out since. The severity of this issue is unknown at this time, but he is not expected to suit up for Week 2 of the preseason. With several running backs ahead of him on the depth chart a quick return would be advantageous for his chances of earning a spot on the final roster.