Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Will work into practice Sunday
Pumphrey (hamstring) will practice in a limited fashion Sunday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Earlier in the week Pumphrey said he was "100 percent," but the doctors are still exercising caution. The 2017 fourth-round pick has yet to play in a preseason game, and even if he plays Thursday against the Jets, it won't be against the starters. Pumphrey's odds are slim to beat out Wendell Smallwood for the No. 4 RB position.
More News
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: To return this weekend•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Leg injury clarified as hamstring•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out of practice for upcoming week•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Suffers lower body injury•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out for Thursday's preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...