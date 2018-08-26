Pumphrey (hamstring) will practice in a limited fashion Sunday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Earlier in the week Pumphrey said he was "100 percent," but the doctors are still exercising caution. The 2017 fourth-round pick has yet to play in a preseason game, and even if he plays Thursday against the Jets, it won't be against the starters. Pumphrey's odds are slim to beat out Wendell Smallwood for the No. 4 RB position.

