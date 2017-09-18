Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Pumphrey (hamstring) won't return from injured reserve to play this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Pumphrey built some hype during offseason practices but failed to impress during training camp and the preseason. He was inactive for Week 1 and then tore his hamstring during a Week 2 practice, which conveniently allowed the Eagles to stash him on injured reserve. Even if he's healthy enough to eventually return, Pumphrey likely will be kept on IR for the rest of the season, with eyes toward earning a role in 2018. The Eagles seemingly drafted him as an eventual replacement for 34-year-old Darren Sproles, but the workout metrics and eye test both suggest Pumphrey simply isn't the same caliber of athlete.