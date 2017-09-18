Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Won't return this year
Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Pumphrey (hamstring) won't return from injured reserve to play this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A 2017 fourth-round pick, Pumphrey built some hype during offseason practices but failed to impress during training camp and the preseason. He was inactive for Week 1 and then tore his hamstring during a Week 2 practice, which conveniently allowed the Eagles to stash him on injured reserve. Even if he's healthy enough to eventually return, Pumphrey likely will be kept on IR for the rest of the season, with eyes toward earning a role in 2018. The Eagles seemingly drafted him as an eventual replacement for 34-year-old Darren Sproles, but the workout metrics and eye test both suggest Pumphrey simply isn't the same caliber of athlete.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...