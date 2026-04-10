The Eagles agreed to terms Friday on a trade to acquire Wicks (concussion) from Green Bay in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wicks will reportedly ink a new one-year, $12.5 million contract with Philadelphia, providing him a substantial pay raise. The soon-to-be 25-year-old wideout doesn't necessarily face an easier path to playing time with his new team, though that could change if rumors surrounding A.J. Brown as a potential trade candidate do ultimately materialize this offseason. Per the current state of the Eagles' roster, all of Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and TE Dallas Goedert represent target competition for Wicks, who tallied just a 30-332-2 line across 14 regular-season appearances as a depth option for the Packers in 2025. Wicks appears to have gained full clearance from the concussion that forced him to miss the end of the 2025 campaign.