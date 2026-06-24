Eagles' Dontayvion Wicks: Facing opportunity

Wicks will enter training camp competing for a key role in Philadelphia's receiving corps following the team's trade of A.J. Brown, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Wicks was acquired by the Eagles via a trade with Green Bay before Brown's departure, and he signed a new one-year, $12.5 million contract upon arrival. With Brown gone, DeVonta Smith remains the clear No. 1 receiver, while rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert are strong candidates to absorb additional targets. Still, Wicks' versatility has drawn attention, with head coach Nick Sirianni comparing him to Keenan Allen during mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old could emerge as the favorite for the No. 3 receiver role over Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore if he continues to impress and develops chemistry with Jalen Hurts during training camp.