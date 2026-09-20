Wicks caught five of six targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Titans.

While he wasn't able to get into the end zone for a second straight week, Wicks still had a strong showing as the Eagles' clear WR2 behind DeVonta Smith, but ahead of rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon. The former Packer is looking good in his new offense, producing a 7-147-1 line on 10 targets through two contests, and Wicks will look to keep developing chemistry with Jalen Hurts in a Week 3 road trip to Chicago.