Wicks caught two of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 24-22 Week 1 victory against Washington.

Wicks didn't log a particularly high volume of targets, but he nonetheless put up a nice fantasy score thanks to a 64-yard connection with Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter and a nine-yard TD catch in the second. Hurts spread the ball around pretty evenly, hooking up with six different pass catchers, none of whom logged more than four receptions. It could play into Wicks' favor if the Eagles' new offense encourages Hurts to spread the ball around, though all of DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon and tight end Dallas Goedert figure to need to be fed in addition to Wicks.