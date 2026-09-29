Wicks recorded two receptions for 32 yards on five targets in Monday's 27-7 loss to the Bears.

Though he didn't find paydirt, Wicks played a critical role on the Eagles' lone scoring drive on the night late in the second quarter, leading off the possession with a 13-yard catch and run. He was otherwise held in check while the game was still competitive, with his lone other reception coming with 6:30 remaining, when the Bears had built a 20-point lead. Through his first three games with Philadelphia, Wicks has produced a 9-179-1 receiving line on 15 targets.