Wicks (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Wicks now has been listed as limited on three consecutive injury reports dating back to last week due to a hamstring issue, but he wasn't tagged with a designation for a Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars in London. He ended up earning an 84 percent snap share in that contest, which he parlayed into five catches (on eight targets) for 63 yards with top WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out for a second game in a row. Wicks doesn't appear to be in danger of sitting out this Sunday versus the Panthers, but his status nonetheless will be monitored as the week goes on.