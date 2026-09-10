Wicks is listed as a starter on the Eagles' unofficial depth chart.

Philadelphia lists three starting wide receivers, with those spots going to Wicks, DeVonta Smith and rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon. Wicks had 581 receiving yards as a rookie with the Packers during the 2023 regular season and has failed to reach that mark since, posting only 415 receiving yards in the 2024 regular season and 332 yards in 2025. The 25-year-old wide receiver has an opportunity to play a larger role with his new team, which will kick off regular-season action Sunday against the Commanders.