Wicks (ankle) was not on the field for the start of Saturday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of Inside the Birds reports.

It looks like both Wicks and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will miss all three Week 7 practices, so the duo's chances of playing Monday against the Cowboys appears to be slim, but the Eagles will announce their injury designations following Saturday's session. Rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) would all be involved more heavily in the offense if one or both of Wicks and Smith were to be sidelined.