Wicks caught two of four passes for 24 yards during the Eagles' 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Wicks' 24 receiving yards were his second-lowest of the season, but he still finished third among Eagles pass catchers in that category Sunday behind DeVonta Smith (75) and Dallas Goedert (61). Week 6 was the Eagles' first game with Tanner McKee under center, and with Jalen Hurts (calf) out for the rest of the season, the scoring floors of Wicks and the other Philadelphia pass catchers figure to be lower moving forward. That said, the Eagles have a juicy Week 7 matchup on Monday, Oct. 26 against the Cowboys, whose defense ranks in the bottom-10 in the league in fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.