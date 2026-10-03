Wicks will operate as the top wide receiver against the Rams on Sunday due to the absence of DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Wicks has the second-most targets, catches and receiving yards on the Eagles behind Smith through the first three games of the regular season. Smith gutted through a hamstring injury against the Bears in Week 3, but the star wide receiver will observe Sunday's game from the sidelines, meaning Wicks, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper are all in line for more offensive snaps and targets from Jalen Hurts.