Wicks (ankle/foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Wicks had been trending toward a possible return after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week, but he'll remain unavailable for at least one more game, and it's worth pointing out that the foot designation is a new one for the wide receiver. It's possible he was injured in practice Friday. The Eagles have a quick turnaround for Week 12 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, so perhaps Wicks will be available for that contest.