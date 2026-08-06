Eagles' Dontayvion Wicks: Talked up by Hurts

Wicks has impressed Jalen Hurts with his route-running ability and work ethic during training camp, Johnny McGonigal of NJ.com reports.

"He's got great work ethic. He's got great hunger," Hurts said Wednesday. "In the summertime, he was beating down the door, trying to spend that time and just work. He's twitchy. He can attack the ball. He runs great routes. It'll be exciting to see him work this season with the aggression that he has." Wicks has been working as the default WR1 in recent days, as DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon have both been sidelined by hamstring injuries, and Wicks has shown up big in contested catch situations, using his long frame to win against defensive backs. He's expected to push first-round rookie Lemon for targets behind Smith this season.