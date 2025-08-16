Thompson-Robinson is expected to start Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Thompson-Robinson is in line to draw his first start of the preseason with Jalen Hurts getting another rest day, and No. 2 quarterback Tanner McKee also in line to watch from the sidelines after his impressive performance in the exhibition opener against Cincinnati, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Rookie sixth-round pick Kyle McCord will be available to enter in relief of Thompson-Robinson, with both signal-callers possibly getting a chance to play a half. Thompson-Robinson appears the favorite for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Hurts and McKee after the Eagles acquired him and a 2025 fifth-round pick in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, sending Kenny Pickett (hamstring) in exchange.