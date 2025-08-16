Thompson-Robinson completed five of eight passes for 17 yards and an interception in Saturday's 22-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Facing the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, Thompson-Robinson got the start but split drives with 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord as the game progressed. Neither quarterback was able to get much going -- the Eagles had only 88 yards of total offense on the afternoon, and one of their two touchdowns came on a pick-six by rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. DTR isn't going to unseat Jalen Hurts or Tanner McKee at the top of the depth chart, and his hold on the No. 3 spot could be tenuous if Philly views McCord as the better developmental project.