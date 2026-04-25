Eli Stowers profiled as an extremely high upside, low floor NFL tight end prospect. On Friday night, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, which appears to only exacerbate his ceiling/floor proposition. He will play 2026 as the TE2 behind Dallas Goedert, but if everything falls right, he could be a must-start tight end by 2027. That fits perfectly with what Stowers is as a prospect.

Stowers' upside is evident in his athletic profile. His 9.42 RAS is absolutely elite, and tight end is a position where that absolutely matters. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at 239 pounds and has an NBA-worthy vertical leap of 45 inches. He caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 at Vanderbilt and profiles as a move tight end or big slot in the NFL. Part of the reason for that profile is his athleticism and receiving ability. The other part is less favorable; we are unsure he can be a functional blocker in the NFL. If he can't, he runs the risk of being stuck in a Dalton Kincaid role even after Goedert leaves Philadelphia.

Stowers will be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues for as long as Goedert stays healthy. If Goedert misses time, and A.J. Brown is traded as expected, Stowers could be a very exciting streaming option.

This was my Dynasty TE2 before the draft and will be my TE2 after the draft. There was a chance with the right anding spot, Stowers could sneak into Round 1 of rookie drafts, but he looks more like a mid Round 2 pick to me, who could move up to the turn in tight end premium leagues. You can start looking for Stowers in all leagues around pick 15. In the long term, he has the potential to be more of a big slot in the right offensive system. I had Jacob Gibbs on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty earlier this month for our tight end preview. Here are his thoughts on Stowers:

If this move matters for any of the other Eagles in 2026, it is a slight boost to Jalen Hurts and a slight ding to Goedert. Maybe most interestingly, the Eagles have targeted two receiving options who thrive in the middle of the field, an area Jalen Hurts has been resistant to targeting in the past. Expect an entirely new offensive look for Philadelphia this season, which adds volatility to the entire offense.