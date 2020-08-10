Riley, already a special teams ace, could potentially add starting linebacker to his resume, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Riley was acquired by the Eagles in a trade last September. He quickly made an impression on special teams and was eventually named special teams caption for the team's playoff loss in January. With Jatavis Brown retiring, the 26-year-old is also now expected to compete for the third starting linebacker job aside Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards. His competition figures to include Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley.