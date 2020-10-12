Riley amassed a team-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble during Sunday's 38-29 defeat to Pittsburgh.

The 2017 third-round pick had registered two starts and a total of 160 defensive snaps Weeks 1 through 4, but he never eclipsed six tackles in any of those contests. Riley forced a pivotal Eric Ebron fumble in the fourth quarter Sunday, but kicker Jake Elliott was unable to bury a go-ahead field-goal attempt with 3:18 remaining in regulation. The Eagles match up next against a Ravens offense that is coming off a 161-yard team rushing performance during its Week 5 win over Cincinnati.