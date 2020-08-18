Riley (illness) practiced with the team Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Riley missed Monday's practice, but he recovered quickly to resume the ongoing competition for a starting outside linebacker job. The 2017 third-round pick mainly played on special teams with the Eagles last season, but he has a 60-tackle season on his resume from when he played for the Falcons in 2018. That gives him a realistic shot at securing a job opposite Nate Gerry, but he'll need to beat out Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley.