Riley is being traded along with a 2020 sixth-round pick from the Falcons to the Eagles in exchange for Johnathan Cyprien and a 2020 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Riley didn't play a snap on defense across four games with the Falcons this season. He'll need to develop consistency as a tackler to earn a substantial role with the Eagles, but a change of surrounding could be what the 2017 third-round pick needs. At the very least, Riley should contribute on special teams in Philadelphia.