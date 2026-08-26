Stowers (hamstring) may not be active on gamedays even if he returns to health before the start of the regular season, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.

The second-round pick reportedly had a quiet training camp even before his recent absences with a hamstring injury. He's caught three of five targets for 12 yards in two preseason appearances, and it looks like he may now open his career fourth on the depth chart. The Eagles also have veterans Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra (back) competing for snaps behind veteran starter Dallas Goedert. Any hope for Stowers having Year 1 fantasy value entails Goedert missing time, though it sounds like that alone might not do the trick with Mundt and Calcaterra also in the mix to provide superior blocking and experience.