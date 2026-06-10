Eagles' Eli Stowers: Dealing with minor injury?

Stowers appears to have a lower-body injury and isn't doing much at Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The rookie second-round pick has a sleeve over his right leg and reportedly hasn't been doing much this week. Philadelphia's first-round pick, WR Makai Lemon, has also been absent from recent practices, nursing a hamstring injury that doesn't sound overly severe. Stowers' issue doesn't sound serious either, but it's possible he'll be limited for these last few practices before the Eagles break for the summer. Nothing at this stage hints at doubt about his availability for the start of training camp in late July. The concern for Stowers' fantasy value is Dallas Goedert's continued presence in Philadelphia, not a minor injury during OTAs.