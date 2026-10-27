Stowers failed to haul in his lone target during Monday's 38-21 loss to Dallas.

The rookie second-rounder was activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's contest after missing the first six games of the regular season due to quad and hamstring injuries that he picked up during training camp. He played a total of 21 snaps (12 on offense, nine on special teams) in his NFL debut, but his lone target from Tanner McKee came within the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, when the game was well out of reach for Philadelphia. Stowers will likely be limited to TE3 duties behind Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt for the time being.