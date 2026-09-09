Stowers (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The rookie second-rounder has been working through a hamstring injury since the tail end of training camp, which prevented him from playing in the Eagles' preseason finale against the Bengals on Aug. 28. Stowers will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Commanders. The Vanderbilt product figures to operate in a depth role at tight end this season behind Dallas Goedert, with Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins also in the mix for snaps on offense.