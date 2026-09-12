The Eagles placed Stowers (quadriceps/hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Stowers has been dealing with a hamstring injury since at least Aug. 24, which limited him in all three Week 1 practices before the Eagles tabbed him as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Commanders. At the same time the team placed him on IR, he was ruled out with not only the hamstring issue but a quad concern. The rookie second-round pick thus will miss at least the first four games of the campaign, allowing Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins to handle the TE reps that don't go to No. 1 option Dallas Goedert.