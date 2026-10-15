Stowers (quadriceps) was a limited participant at the Eagles' practice Wednesday.

Stowers officially made his return to practice Wednesday as continues to recover from a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him for the first five weeks of the 2026 campaign. The tight end was previously also dealing with a hamstring issue, but he appears to have moved past that injury. Stowers will have two more chances to log a full practice before potentially making his NFL regular-season debut against the Panthers on Sunday.