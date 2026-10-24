Stowers (quadriceps), who is on injured reserve, is officially questionable to play Monday against Dallas.

After being drafted in the second round of April's NFL Draft, Stowers hurt his hamstring during preseason play and began the campaign on IR. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window Oct. 14, and the rookie practiced in full all three days this week. Both Stowers and fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra (back) could be ready to return from IR ahead of Monday's matchup, but for that to happen, they'd need to be activated to the 53-man roster at some point this weekend.