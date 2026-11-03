Stowers caught all three targets for 53 yards in Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

It was just the rookie's second game of the season after he debuted in Week 7 against Dallas. Stowers' snap share remained low, playing just 18.8 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps against Washington, but he could earn more playing time by producing big plays when given the chance. In what's looking like a lost season for Philly, Stowers could be someone to stash in deeper fantasy leagues, especially if the Eagles trade Dallas Goedert ahead of next week's deadline.