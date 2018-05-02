Bouka (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Now that he's on IR, Bouka won't count against the Eagles' 90-man roster, so he should still get a chance to make the team in training camp. The Quebec native last played pro football when he suited up in four CFL games for Saskatchewan.

