Cooks is not participating in Saturday's training camp practice due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cooks suffered a shoulder injury during the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals on Thursday. He underwent an MRI, and while those results have not been made public, he will continue to sit out of practice until he recovers enough to return. Cooks inked a futures deal with the Eagles in February, so a prolonged absence will severely hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.