Eagles' Elijah Holyfield: Inks deal with Eagles
The Eagles have signed Holyfield to the reserves/future list on Monday.
Holyfield has secured a spot on the Eagles' reserves/futures list and can hopefully build on his special-teams snaps. The back should provide extra depth in the backfield for Philadelphia.
