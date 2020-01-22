Play

Holyfield didn't play in the Eagles' postseason loss to the Seahawks.

Holyfield was signed after the regular season, as the Eagles entered the playoffs with an injury-riddled backfield. However, Miles Sanders (knee) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) played through their respective injuries while Boston Scott was full-go, so the 21-year-old Holyfield remained on the sidelines awaiting his first NFL snaps. The Eagles may retain Holyfield for another look this offseason, but he'll be vying for a special-teams role in 2020 wherever he lands.

