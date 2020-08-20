Holyfield saw first team reps in practice on Wednesday Daniel Gallen of the Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Holyfield is currently fourth on the depth chart at running back but got the chance to practice with the starters while Miles Sanders and Boston Scott each tended to lower-body injuries. Corey Clement therefore started the day as the lead back, but the undrafted rookie out of Georgia rotated in later. Neither Sanders' nor Scott's injuries are expected to be long-term, so Holyfield needs to take advantage of this limited opportunity while he can.