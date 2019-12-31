Play

Holyfield signed with the Eagles on Tuesday.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is tending to an ankle sprain, so the team decided to add a fourth active running back to roster in order to improve the depth at the position. Sanders is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, but Holyfield will be on hand if needed.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories