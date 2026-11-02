Mitchell rushed 11 times for 34 yards and caught four of six targets for three yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Mitchell led the team in rushing yards while notching two fewer carries than Saquon Barkley, who was in and out of the game while playing through a back injury. Jaydon Blue, whom the Eagles signed from their practice squad Wednesday, contributed primarily as a special-teams kickoff returner while notching one catch and no carries. Mitchell has been elevated from the practice squad for each of Philadelphia's last two games, so he'll be eligible for one more elevation in Week 9 against the Giants before the Eagles have to sign him to the active roster to keep using him on gamedays.