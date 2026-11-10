Mitchell reverted to Philadelphia's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mitchell has been elevated each of the past three weeks and has logged at least six touches in every game during that span. Against the Giants in Week 9, he recorded six yards on three carries and caught three passes for 20 yards on four targets. The Eagles would need to sign Mitchell to the 53-man roster in order for him to be eligible to play in their next game, which will be Sunday, Nov. 22, versus Pittsburgh following a Week 10 bye. That opportunity for Mitchell could depend on whether Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and/or Will Shipley (foot) return from IR.