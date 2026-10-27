Moore caught both of his targets for 16 yards during Monday's 38-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Moore had the opportunity to work in an expanded role Monday due to the absences of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Moore's 22 snaps on offense were fourth-most among Eagles wide receivers and he logged season highs in both catches and receiving yards. However, the Eagles' offense as a whole struggled without its top wide receivers, and Moore would revert to a deep rotational role against the Commanders on Sunday if one or both of Smith and Wicks were cleared to return.