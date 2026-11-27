Moore caught three of five passes for 57 yards during the Eagles' 39-38 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Moore got on the board with a 25-yard catch midway through the first quarter before connecting with Joe Milton on back-to-back passes for 23 and nine yards in the fourth, with Milton finishing that drive off on the next play with a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie Makai Lemon. Moore's receptions, targets and yards were all season highs, and he could operate as the Eagles' WR3 behind Lemon and Darius Cooper for Week 13 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 6, depending on the availability of DeVonta Smith, who injured his back late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game.