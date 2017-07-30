Qualls is dealing with a groin injury, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Qualls limped off the field during Saturday's practice, but the Eagles have yet to update the exact severity of the injury. The 2017 sixth-round pick's availability moving forward during training camp is unclear, but additional updates should be available early this week.

