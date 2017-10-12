Play

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Active Thursday

Cox (calf) is active for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zac Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cox was a full participant in practice all week so it's not all too surprising he'll be out on the field Thursday night. The veteran is returning from a two-game absence so the Eagles may look to limit his snap count. If that is the case, look for Beau Allen and Justin Hamilton to see expanded reps.

