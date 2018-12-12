Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Adds to sack total

Cox had three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Cox entered last week with a five-game stretch without a sack but has 2.5 sacks in the last two games. The 28-year-old hasn't exceeded three total tackles in a game since Week 6, making him difficult to trust as an IDP option.

