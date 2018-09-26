Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Another sack Sunday

Cox recorded four tackles (two solo) and half a sack across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Colts.

At 27, Cox could be on his way to a career year, as he has already recorded 12 tackles and four sacks through three games. His high level of play makes him a major IDP candidate as the Eagles head to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories