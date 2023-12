Cox (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran defensive lineman suffered a groin injury during Philadelphia's Week 12 win over the Bills, and even after going the entire week without practicing, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If Cox is unavailable for Week 13, Milton Williams would likely see more work on the Eagles' defensive line.